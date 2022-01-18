The Online Film Critics Society Announces Nominees for Its 25th Annual Film Awards

*LOS ANGELES – The critics have spoken! The votes have been counted, and the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is excited to announce the nominees for its 25th annual film awards. The OFCS, which is comprised of nearly 300 film critics from around the world, will be announcing the final winners on January 24, 2022.

Despite an unusual movie-going season with the pandemic still in play, OFCS handed out nods in a variety of categories, including Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress as well as Best Debut Feature.

Leading the nominations are “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog,” tied with nine nods, respectively, followed by eight nominations for “West Side Story.”

“After two unprecedented years of challenges facing the world and the film industry in particular, our members have remained steadfast in their appreciation for and coverage of cinema in all its many forms,” said Wesley Lovell, a member of the Governing Committee of OFCS, and founder of CinemaSight.com. “Our nominations, like our organization, represent a broad spectrum of styles and voices from around the world , and we couldn’t be more excited about our collective selections. We cannot wait to see how our members approach the difficult decisions of choosing the best of these fine nominees.”

And so, without further ado, here’s the list of nominees from OFCS:

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Green Knight”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Pig”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Titane”

“West Side Story”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – “Drive My Car”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage — “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Oscar Isaac – “The Card Counter”

Hidetoshi Nishijima – “Drive My Car”

BEST ACTRESS:

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Agathe Rousselle – “Titane”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Jeffrey Wright – “The French Dispatch”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga—“Passing”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

“A Hero”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Mass”

“Pig”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune”

“The Green Knight”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Green Knight”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“Spencer”

“West Side Story”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“The Green Knight”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall – “Passing”

Fran Kranz – “Mass”

Michael Sarnoski – “Pig”

Emma Seligman – “Shiva Baby”

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“A Hero”

“Titane”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Flee”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul” (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

“The Velvet Underground”

ABOUT THE ONLINE FILM CRITICS SOCIETY

Founded is 1997 by film critic Harvey Karten, OFCS is a professional association that comprises of online film critics, film journalists, historians and scholars from around the world. The membership is dedicated to its mission of furthering the growth of the informed film audience by utilizing the Internet as a valuable source of news and commentary. OFCS provides a forum for its members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema and encourage a high standard of journalism across online media platforms.

In 2001, OFCS began a 10-year partnership with the film and television review website, Rotten Tomatoes, until it was purchased by Flixster, now owned by Fandango. Despite changes in the relationship, many OFCS critics still contribute to Rotten Tomatoes.

With a global and diverse group of nearly 300 film and television critics, the organization is a volunteer group run by its membership. Every year, the organization hands out awards, celebrating the best in feature films. For more information about OFCS, visit OFCS.org

