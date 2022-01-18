‘The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal’ Premieres Feb 17 at 7pm ET on TNT | WATCH

*Shaquille O’Neal, known for his larger-than-life personality, philanthropic endeavors, legendary basketball career and entertaining, insightful analysis on TNT’s Inside the NBA, will use his business acumen to guide and mentor small business owners through “The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal” a docuseries set to debut on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Produced by Turner Sports, Shaquille O’Neal, and OBB Pictures, the award-winning film and TV division of OBB Media, the weekly docuseries will highlight inspirational stories of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs as they receive business advice and identify new opportunities to sharpen their “game plan” from the NBA legend and some of his successful celebrity friends.

During the series, six entrepreneurs will present their products, encompassing streetwear, food and consumer packaged goods (CPG), to O’Neal and his special guests including Quavo, Killer Mike, Lisa Leslie and Big Boi, as they share business tips, uncover potential pitfalls and help them develop a new product to take to market.

Additionally, Bleacher Report will help to amplify each small business with exclusive merchandise, special discounts and more available through the B/R shop, app and social platforms at the conclusion of each episode.

While fans have seen O’Neal in various types of roles, The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal will provide viewers a unique look at him being entrenched in the Atlanta community, pushing the entrepreneurs to believe in their instincts as they take their brands to the next level and build confidence – through the ups and downs – to make their mark in the world.

The 30-minute episodes will air leading into NBA on TNT’s pregame coverage on the following dates:

February 17, 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 1 – Kultured Misfits is a streetwear brand with a purpose of empowering black culture and unique identities focused on the kultural impact of music, art and the significance of the “misfit”.

February 24, 7:00 p.m. ET Episode 2 – Goldest Karat empowers Black youths and filling diversity gaps in children’s literature.



March 1, 7:00 p.m. ET Episode 3 – Make Music Count highlights the next generation of math curriculum that helps to improve math skills among youths, by teaching through pop and hip-hop songs.

March 3, 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4 – Emmy Marshall is a self-taught abstract painter who uses unconventional tools to paint.

March 8, 7:00 p.m. ET Episode 5 – Just 4 Girls Salon is an Atlanta-based salon empowering young Black girls through the growth, celebration and maintenance of healthy, natural hair.



March 10, 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6 – Gangstas to Growers focuses on paid agriculture business training, providing education and economic opportunities for the formerly incarcerated.



OBB’s founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Tony Carey are Executive Producing; Dexton Deboree (Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 and Will Smith’s Best Shape of My Life) also is executive producing as well as showrunning and directing 3 episodes; and Keith McQuirter, Maya Table and Sheldon Candis are directing the remaining 3 episodes of the season.

