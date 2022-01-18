Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Nike Exec Larry Miller Unpacks His Incarceration for Murder in New Memoir

By Ny MaGee
Larry Miller ‘JUMP’- via Twitter

*Larry Miller, chairman of the Jordan Brand, previously revealed that when he was a teenager he killed a man and served prison time for the crime. Now he’s unpacking the crime and his incarceration in the upcoming memoir, “Jump.”

Miller co-wrote the book with his daughter Laila Lacy, who urged him to speak his truth.

“My daughter, she started working on me about this probably 13, 15 years ago and I kept saying, ‘No, not going to do it, not going to do it,’ ” explains Miller in an interview with People. “But finally, the more I started to have these nightmares and migraines, it was just like, ‘You know what, I got to get this out.’ … I kind of felt like a burden was lifted as I was sharing more and getting more out.”

Miller and his daughter spent hours talking about his life, which, per the report, was “challenging” for both of them.

“Having her as the person I was talking to and sharing all this with kind of made it a little bit easier,” says Miller. “Because I felt like, ‘Hey, she’s going to love me regardless.’ You know what I mean?”

READ MORE: Larry Miller, Chairman of Jordan Brand, Reveals He Killed a Man At Age 16

Miller was 16 at the time when he fatally shot the 18-year-old male. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Miller said the shooting “was for no reason at all.”

“I mean, there was no valid reason for this to happen. And that’s the thing that I really struggle with and that’s—you know, it’s the thing that I think about every day,” he previously reveal in a Sports Illustrated interview. “It’s like, I did this, and to someone who—it was no reason to do it. And that’s the part that really bothers me.”

Miller hopes his tale will help at-risk youth.

“If I could go back and undo it, I would absolutely do that,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I can’t. So all I can do is try to do what I can to help other people and try to maybe prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Miller’s career with Nike began in 1997. He admits he was nervous to share his secret with Nike co-founder Phil Knight and NBA icon Michael Jordan.

“I was definitely nervous about sharing with him, just because I have so much respect and love for MJ,” he said. But Miller has been “blown away by how positive the response has been,” he said. 

“I feel the freedom now to be me,” he told Sports Illustrated.

“Jump,” published by Harper Collins, will be released on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

