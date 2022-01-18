Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

*During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host – a woman from his past.

With a 2017 viral video of the actor dropping by a Chicago neighborhood resurfacing recently, Kimmel surprised the actor with a remote appearance by the video’s real star, the then 87-year-old Juanita Hubbard. In the video, Hubbard is shown clinging onto Denzel’s arm, proclaiming happily, “I’m not gonna let him go!” after he hung out with a crowd of equally happy neighbors on her stoop.

Watch the 2017 viral video below:

Washington is in the midst of Oscar buzz (when is he not?) for his current starring role in Apple TV+’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” During his visit to “Kimmel,” he chatted about the Shakespearean role, as well as his friendship with the late Sidney Poitier, his first directing experience with “A Journal for Jordan,” and more.

Watch Washington’s entire interview below: