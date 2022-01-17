MLK III: ‘No Celebration’ On MLK Day if Voting Right Legislation isn’t Passed

*#MartinLutherKing III calls for the public not to celebrate #MLK Day next year. Instead, he asks everyone to join him in urging Congress to end a Jim Crow filibuster that blocks the voter’s right legislation.

On December 15, MLK III took to Twitter to mention his plan for a day of action on January 17. Usually, the day is reserved for celebrating MLK Day, but the civil rights leader’s son is deciding to switch up the tradition next year.

“No celebration without legislation. On January 17, join me to honor my father and the #MLKLegacy as we call on Congress and the White House to eliminate the Jim Crow filibuster and pass voting rights to protect millions of Black and Brown voters.”

Many other civil rights groups are planning to attend the MLK weekend festivities. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the National Action Network, and The National Urban League are just a few to name.

Voting Rights activists ask President Joe Biden & Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The act includes fighting voter suppression and reviving enforcement services of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Activists are also asking for the passing of the Freedom To Vote Act, which would remove voting barriers.

“President Biden and Congress used their political muscle to deliver a vital infrastructure deal. Now we are calling on them to do the same. To restore the very voting rights protections my father and countless other civil rights leaders bled to secure.”

Back in November, supporters of the John Lewis Act exposed the Senate Republicans that blocked the bill. Only 60 votes were needed to advance the bill past the filibuster. However, that became impossible after the 50-49 vote.

Follow @polialertcom for political news and Civics 101

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Regarding Kyrie Irving the Nets Should be Ashamed of Themselves