Monday, January 17, 2022
LA Theives Loot Freight Trains and Steal Packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon

By Fisher Jack
LA Train Robberies -Gettyimages
*Apparently, some thieves are going back to the old Wild West-style train robberies outside both the busy ports of #LosAngeles and #LongBeach.

The robberies have delayed retail shipments of everything, this includes items like at-home Covid-19 tests, fishing lures, and parcels from Amazon, REI, and UPS, Forbes reported.

Union Pacific reported that the thefts had targeted its trains at an increase of 160% within the past year in Los Angeles County. There‘s currently an average of 90 containers broken into daily over the last three months.

The company estimate that the burglaries have cost $5 million of either damage, losses, and/or claims.

Trains are considered an easy target among thieves along the so-called Alameda Corridor, which is a 20-mile stretch of railbed that goes through Los Angeles’ lower-income neighborhoods and is easily accessible.

Thieves can break into stopped or slow-moving cars. Thieves can also pull a hand brake that then sensors in the track read, causing an equipment breakdown that causes the train to stop or slow down significantly.

