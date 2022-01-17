JoJo Announces Engagement to ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dexter Darden

*The holidays proved to be an even more special time for JoJo, who is now engaged to her boyfriend, “Saved by the Bell” actor Dexter Darden.

Page Six reports the 31-year-old “Leave (Get Out)” singer announced her engagement on Saturday (Dec. 25) while celebrating Christmas. JoJo captured the moment via a series of photos and videos on Instagram that show her and Darden, her engagement ring and a trail of rose petals that led to where the proposal took place

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS !!!,”JoJo captioned the post. “thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. [email protected]”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH ‘Power Powder Respect’ the Theme Song for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ – New VIDEO!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo 🍀 (@iamjojo)

Darden, who is also featured in the “Maze Runner” films, responded in kind to JoJo in the comment section, telling his now-fiancé, “Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️.”

JoJo’s engagement comes days after she and Darden celebrated her birthday on December 20. Earlier this month the 30-year-old star posted a montage of photos of JoJo on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can,” Darden wrote alongside the pictures. “You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”

“ILY BABY 😢🥺 thank u for always going above and beyond for me/ us,” JoJo responded.

In addition to her upcoming wedding, the future looks bright for JoJo, who recently finished in second place as “Black Swan” on the fifth season of “The Masked Singer.” Fans can look forward to catching the “Too Little Too late” entertainer on tour next year.