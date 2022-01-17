Monday, January 17, 2022
Celebrate King Day! LISTEN to Lee Bailey’s ‘King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop’ Segment

By Fisher Jack
*Before Lee Bailey created the EUR/Everything Urban + RadioScope (www.EURweb.com), he created and narrated the award-winning “King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop,” which tells the story of Martin Luther’s King‘s life and his epic journey that led millions of black Americans to freedom.

This highly acclaimed and award-winning 3-hour docu-drama recreates the heart of the civil rights movement, including many unforgettable moments in Dr. King’s life

MLKing (King From ATL - full size) logoFrom the bus boycott of Montgomery to his triumphant march on Washington; from excerpts of many of his historic speeches to that fateful day in Memphis, this documented account features interviews with King and his closest confidants, bringing to life a most momentous time in American History.

“King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop” has been broadcast by some of the top urban/black radio stations in America (WBLS: NYC, KJLH: LA, WGCI: Chicago WHUR: Wash DC) to celebrate and inform their audiences on the annual King Holiday. And today, we are presenting a special online preview for your listening enjoyment and edification.

After listening to our online sample (above or below), if you’d like more info on how you can purchase a copy of “King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop” for your child or school or church, go online to KingProgram.net.

