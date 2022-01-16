WATCH ‘Power Powder Respect’ the Theme Song for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ – New VIDEO!

*STARZ debuts the worldwide premiere of the music video for the “Power Book IV: Force” theme song, “Power Powder Respect,” performed by 50 Cent, Jeremih and Lil Durk. The video, directed by Eif Rivera, one of hip-hop’s most sought-after music video directors, debuts following the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost” giving fans an exclusive look at the newest installment in the “Power” Universe.

The video unveils a visual sneak peek at the very first footage from the series set to premiere Sunday, February 6 across all STARZ platforms including on STARZ at 9 PM PT/ET following the finale of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

“Power Book IV: Force” centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.

In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Starring as series regulars are Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson, Lili Simmons as Claudia Flynn, Gabrielle Ryan as Gloria Rogers, Shane Harper as Vic Flynn, Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn, Kris Lofton as Jenard Sampson, Anthony Flemming III as JP Gibbs, and Lucien Cambric as Darnell “D-Mac” McDowel. Recurring in the series are Audrey Esparza as Lilanai, Guy Van Swearingen as Paulie “Pierogi” Muzaski, Phil Donlon as Simon, Blyth Howard as Adrienne, Freddie Gibbs as Cousin Buddy, Barton Fitzpatrick as Blaxton, Chanell Bell as Dr. Lauryn Williams, Ahmad Ferguson as Marshall Cranon, Debo Balogun as Det. Seamus Bennigan, Paulina Nguyen as Mai Liet, Damian O’Hare as Ioan, Brian Keys as Special Agent Vargas, Adenike Thomas as Agent Kala, and Konstantin Lavysh as Rodovan Mirkovic.

“Power Book IV: Force” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.

source: Starz