Saturday, January 15, 2022
HomeRace/GenderPolice - Police Abuse
News

WATCH Cop Assault Female Officer for Pulling Him Away from Black Handcuffed Suspect | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

SGT Christopher Pullease grabs female officer by her throat - screenshot
Sgt. Christopher Pullease grabbed a female officer by her throat and pushed her up against a cop car – screenshot

*A big ol’ burly cop in Florida finds himself on desk duty after he was seen via video footage grabbing A fellow (female) officer by her throat after she tried to deescalate a situation.

In body camera video obtained by NBC News, Sunrise, Florida police Sgt. Christopher Pullease grabbed a female officer by her throat and pushed her up against a cop car.

The incident began on Nov. 19 when officers responded to an emergency call about a man attacking people outside of a convenience store.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Police Officer Laquandia Cooley Responds to Shooting Incident to Find Son Dead

 

Here’s more via HuffPost:

Pullease, a 46-year-old who has been with the department for 21 years, was standing over the suspect with pepper spray in his hand and engaged in a “verbal altercation,” Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said in a statement Friday.

When a 28-year-old female officer who has been on the force for over two years pulled on Pullease’s belt to de-escalate the situation, Pullease can be seen on video whipping around and grabbing her by the throat with one hand before pushing her against a cop car.

Audio of the incident was removed from the video by the department. In his statement, Chief Rosa commended the female officer for de-escalating “an emotionally charged situation.”

“I am very proud of the officer involved in this incident and believe that the actions taken were definitive and demonstrative of good leadership during a tense situation,” Rosa added.

Pullease had two previous allegations of excessive force nearly 20 years ago, but was cleared on both, local station WSVN reported. Officer Pullease has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

“I find this behavior to be disgusting,” Rosa said during a press conference Friday. “I think the video speaks for itself.”

Previous articleBrownstone’s Nicci Gilbert Sues ‘P-Valley’ & Starz – Claims They Ripped Her Off
Next articleSuni Lee On Why She Disabled IG Comments on Boyfriend Pics (Clue: He’s Black) | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO