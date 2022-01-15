Suni Lee On Why She Disabled IG Comments on Boyfriend Pics (Clue: He’s Black) | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Suni Lee, the 2020 American Olympic overall champion in an interracial relationship, recently disabled IG comments on her boyfriend’s pictures. The move follows the immense hate she received from her followers for being in the relationship. In an interview with TMZ Sports, she intends to keep the comment section disabled.

Based on our previous report, the sports medalist recently opened up about the bitterness of the Hmong community after publicizing her relationship with Jaylin Smith. The latter is a USC football player. Suni Lee, in her speech, claimed that the community only supports her where they deem fit but were so quick to fight her happiness. In the Monday interview with the Hmong-American Olympic champion at LAX, she feels that it is time for humanity to embrace interracial relationships.

She further states that such relationships should be normalized as long as the parties are happy and content. The outsiders’ opinion isn’t welcome. As she talks at this point, she calmly rocks her boyfriend’s #19 USC gear, indicating her happiness and fulfillment.

The artistic gymnast and Olympic winner further says that she will always protect her relationship from her fans and followers’ hate and nasty comments. Despite the controversy surrounding her relationship, she remains grateful for the audience’s support and concern.

Regarding the future of her gymnastic career, Suni Lee says that she is determined to shine and win the national award for her team – Auburn Tigers. Following her heroic history, there should be no doubts about her claims.