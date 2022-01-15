Saturday, January 15, 2022
Snoop Dog’s New Business Venture? You Guessed it … Hot Dogs!

By Fisher Jack
Snoop Dogg & hot dog - Getty
Snoop Dogg & hot dog – Getty

*Snoop Dogg in the hot dog industry sounds fun and funny, right? The prominent American rapper recently let go of dogs and stepped into the food industry specializing in hot dogs. The doggone truth shows that the rapper, in the urge to expand his business ventures in the food industry, launched his new hot dog line: Snoop Doggs, reports The Blast.

The Launch of Snoop Dogg Hot Dog Line

Snoop’s attorneys applied for federal trademark registration in December at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the name “Snoop Doggs.” According to the legal team, Snoop intends to use the trademark in selling hot dogs, different sausage types, among other relevant food items.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ex Cop Loses Discrimination Lawsuit Over His Use N-word

via GIPHY

After interviewing the team of attorneys, Billboard found that even though Snoop hasn’t launched the brand yet, he is serious about the project, which is why he intends to lock down the name in advance. According to Snoop, being a rapper isn’t about exclusively music which explains his upcoming hot dogs business.

“Snoop Doggs” Will Soon Hit Your Local Deli

Embed from Getty Images
 

Snoop is linked to a range of business ventures from the “Leafs By Snoop,” which was launched in 2015 and deals with cannabis, to “Indoggo Gin,” — a liquor line a reflection of his jam “Gin and Juice.” Besides, he is also a great cook with a great cookbook thus the many cooking shows appearances with Martha Stewart.

Snoop Vowed, in 2016, Vowed Never to Eat Hot Dogs Again

Snoop previously expressed his disdain for the preparation procedure for hot dogs in 2016 on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ironically, he seems to have had a change of heart and thus the Hot doggs Line.

Previous articleTsunami Strikes West Coast! National Weather Service: ‘Move off the Beach’ | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

