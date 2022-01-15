Brownstone’s Nicci Gilbert Sues ‘P-Valley’ & Starz – Claims They Ripped Her Off

*While we’ve been patiently waiting for Mercedes, Miss Mississippi, Uncle Clifford, and the rest of the cast of #PValley to return to our TV screens, it looks like viewers aren’t the only ones who have paid attention to the Starz series. Legal representatives have also taken notice of the show, and in a new lawsuit against Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. and Starz, reality TV star and singer #NicciGilbert is calling out the show’s creator for similarities.

According to @yahoonews, Nicci, the plaintiff, alleges the show, which debuted in July 2020, has several notable similarities to her musical stage play, #SoulKittensCabaret (SKC), starring Nicci, #FaithEvans, and #Fantasia was released on DVD in 2011.

Reports state the lawsuit alleges the series is a “veritable unauthorized 2020 knock-off of Plaintiff’s ‘Soul Kittens Cabaret.” In addition, she claims that the defendants “knowingly and illegally used her works to create the ‘P-Valley’ television series.

