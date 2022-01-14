The Pulse of Entertainment: Grammy Contender Rapper Dukk Releases ‘Anti’ Single, Produced by CJ

*“It’s about real life,” said Rapper Dukk about his new single “Anti”, which is accompanied by a music video. “I was talking to him (producer CJ) about my life. He said, ‘I got a beat for you.’ The song is saying, ‘Don’t give up.’”

Dukk is a U.S. Army veteran who served and was injured in Iraq. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his heroism. While serving – waiting for the next insurgent conflict – he and his unit made a make-shift recording studio. This is where he discovered he had a talent for the flow of rap.

“I did 6 years. I went in to fight for my country, but after Iraq I learned they (his country) don’t care about us. I was wounded and I’m still fighting for my benefits,” he informed me.

I agreed with him, I am a Navy veteran injured during service over 40 years ago and I am still fighting for benefits comparable to my injury. Those in power to do something have the nerve to say, “Thanks for your service.” Dukk is a native of South Carolina, now residing in Alabama. His first project was a mixtape titled “Block Captain,” which includes his hit single “In tha Hood.” That single gained the attraction of mainstream Hip-Hop and he had the opportunity to perform as opening act for such artists as Gucci Mane, Trinidad James, Gorilla Zoe and Lil Webbie – to name a few. The second single off the mixtape was “DPB,” a club hit that was picked up by DJs in his region.

“Back in the day it was about getting a (record) deal. Deals now, you get screwed so I don’t want a deal anymore,” Dukk pointed out when asked about his budding rap career because he really is good. “My deal is with my fans and my merchandise…they the ones to buy my records.”

His new single “Anti” garnered him a Grammy Award contender status in 2021 and he was featured in Billboard Magazine’s Grammy Contenders issue. It was produced by CJ.

“I only work with peope I know is serious,” CJ said about Dukk. “Because I want to see the people I work with successful. I don’t have time to waste.”

Dukk added about CJ, “CJ is from this city (Alabama). I went to open-mic (CJ was performing) I said, ‘He got it all.’ We started talking and he said I got a studio. CJ is a one stop shop. He records, clothes (stylist), pictures (photography)…”

Dukk said while in the Army at their make-shift recording studio he made over 100 songs. I can tell from the “Anti” single and music video that the two of them will do great things in the music industry together. You can check out some of his other releases, such as “2500” featuring Don Trip www.DukkMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

