Mattel to Release Ida B. Wells Doll for ‘Inspiring Women’ Series

*Mattel is rolling out an Ida B. Wells Barbie doll as part of its ongoing “Inspiring Women” series.

The company announced that it will honor the trailblazing journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist with a doll in her image.

“When kids learn about heroes like Ida B. Wells, they don’t just imagine a better future — they know they have the power to make it come true,” Barbie said in an Instagram post. The doll will be available at major retailers by January 17.

READ MORE: The Naomi Osaka Barbie® Doll Honors the Black Japanese Tennis Player | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

The new doll depicts Wells wearing a floor-length dress and holding a replica of the “Memphis Free Speech” newspaper that she was both editor and co-owner of.

In a statement, Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel said: “It is so important for kids to be exposed to role models like Ida B. Wells to remind them that they are powerful and can make a difference in the world.” McKnight also noted that Wells doll aims to inspire kids to “learn more about the great strides she made toward equality during her lifetime.”

“I am honored that Barbie has chosen to celebrate my great-grandmother, Ida B. Wells, as part of its Inspiring Women Series,” Michelle Duster, Wells’ great-granddaughter and author of “Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth,” said in a statement. “My great-grandmother was a trailblazer, who courageously followed her convictions and challenged the status quo by fighting for civil rights and women’s suffrage. This is an incredible opportunity to shine a light on her truth and enduring legacy to empower a new generation to speak up for what they believe in.”

The Ida B. Wells Barbie retails for $30 and will be available at Amazon, Target and Walmart.