Mia Jaye is Turning ‘Pain into Purpose’ After Young Dolph’s Murder | WATCH

Thursday, January 13, 2022
Mia Jaye is Turning 'Pain into Purpose' After Young Dolph's Murder

By Fisher Jack
Mia Jaye - Young Dolph - Instagram
*It will soon mark two months since the unfortunate passing of Young Dolph, and although authorities have suspects in custody when it comes to his murder case. That does not heal the pain that his loved ones and fans are still experiencing following his passing.

Recently Young Dolph’s life partner, and the mother of his children, #MiaJaye for an interview and expressed the grief she has been dealing with in his absence. In an interview with @abcnewslive, Mia said, “It has taken a long time to iron out the kinks being with a celebrity. Someone that is very busy, that’s on the road a lot, and family can kind of take a back seat. But he finally made the sacrifice and was present, and we were doing things like planning our wedding.”

As previously reported, on Tuesday, authorities announced that there were two murder suspects in custody. The following day, they announced a third.

