Thursday, January 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Candace Owens Suggests Bob Saget’s Death Linked to COVID Vaccine [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Candace Owens / Twitter

*Candace Owens believes there could be a link between the death of comedian Bob Saget and the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Saget, most famous for starring as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” passed away Sunday (01-09-22) in his sleep at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The circumstances of his death are still unclear, and results from a final autopsy could take three months.

In the meantime, Owens touched on his death during the Tuesday night broadcast of her self-titled online talk show. As reported by The Daily Beast, Owens asked whether she was a “conspiracy theorist” or “Nostradamus” when it comes to her anti-COVID vax stance.

READ MORE: Actor Comedian Bob Saget (‘Full House’) Dies At 65

“The answer is neither,” she exclaimed. “I’m just not on Big Pharma’s payroll and I refuse to peddle in their lies. And so to that end, today, I’m going to point out another truth and it will likely be deemed a conspiracy theory until it’s not.”

From there she noted that Saget was vaccinated and had received his booster shot.

“There are too many healthy individuals, like Bob Saget, who we know have received their vaccinations, who are dropping dead, suddenly and unexpectedly with no further explanation,” Owens proclaimed. “Healthy athletes, young students in their physical prime—the majority of them males—dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly in the middle of games from heart issues. What we know for a fact is that these people are being mandated to take the vaccine.”

The CDC has confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis are potential side effects of the vaccines among people age 30 and younger. However, if there are instances of death directly caused by the vaccines, medical professionals are allegedly not allowed to report it. The cover-up is part of Big Pharma’s ongoing propaganda that the vaccines are “safe and effective.”

This is why Owens and many others are “just asking questions.”

“All of this to say I don’t know why a healthy man, who was in the middle of a comedy tour, suddenly and unexpectedly drops dead in his hotel room. But I do know that we have a right to ask the question,” she concluded. “All of us do. In fact, when the entire world has suddenly and unexpectedly been prescribed an injection that we don’t need, it is not only our right to ask questions but also our right to demand answers.”

Previous articleReport Reveals California Has Highest Number of Homeless People
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO