Candace Owens Suggests Bob Saget’s Death Linked to COVID Vaccine [VIDEO]

*Candace Owens believes there could be a link between the death of comedian Bob Saget and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saget, most famous for starring as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” passed away Sunday (01-09-22) in his sleep at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The circumstances of his death are still unclear, and results from a final autopsy could take three months.

In the meantime, Owens touched on his death during the Tuesday night broadcast of her self-titled online talk show. As reported by The Daily Beast, Owens asked whether she was a “conspiracy theorist” or “Nostradamus” when it comes to her anti-COVID vax stance.

“The answer is neither,” she exclaimed. “I’m just not on Big Pharma’s payroll and I refuse to peddle in their lies. And so to that end, today, I’m going to point out another truth and it will likely be deemed a conspiracy theory until it’s not.”

From there she noted that Saget was vaccinated and had received his booster shot.

“There are too many healthy individuals, like Bob Saget, who we know have received their vaccinations, who are dropping dead, suddenly and unexpectedly with no further explanation,” Owens proclaimed. “Healthy athletes, young students in their physical prime—the majority of them males—dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly in the middle of games from heart issues. What we know for a fact is that these people are being mandated to take the vaccine.”

The CDC has confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis are potential side effects of the vaccines among people age 30 and younger. However, if there are instances of death directly caused by the vaccines, medical professionals are allegedly not allowed to report it. The cover-up is part of Big Pharma’s ongoing propaganda that the vaccines are “safe and effective.”

This is why Owens and many others are “just asking questions.”

“All of this to say I don’t know why a healthy man, who was in the middle of a comedy tour, suddenly and unexpectedly drops dead in his hotel room. But I do know that we have a right to ask the question,” she concluded. “All of us do. In fact, when the entire world has suddenly and unexpectedly been prescribed an injection that we don’t need, it is not only our right to ask questions but also our right to demand answers.”