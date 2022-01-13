Alfonso Ribeiro Hosts the Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors Foundation Student Grant Awards

*(Los Angeles, CA) — The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors Foundation hosts its 20th Student Grant Awards, virtually on Friday, January 14, 2022, 7p.m. in Los Angeles. Hollywood actor, dancer and TV presenter (America’s Funniest Home Videos, Fresh Prince of Bel Air) Alfonso Ribeiro will host the affair.

The Caucus Foundation Student Grant Awards has been bestowed upon six select grantees from colleges and universities across the nation who need assistance to complete their thesis student films. The recipients will receive grants totaling $100,000 in-kind services and funds.

The winning student filmmakers chosen in 2021 by The Caucus Foundation are John Grisom-USC, Christina Yoon-Columbia University, Michelle Falcon Fontanez-Emerson College, Chloe Herring-Columbia College Chicago, Luisa Gonzalez-University of Texas Austin and Henna Ashraf-UCLA. Of this group, two will receive very special Chuck Fries Gold Circle Awards. They will be announced at the ceremony.

The 1st Place Chuck Fries Gold Circle Award winner will receive a financial reward of $2,500 from The Foundation, plus a camera package worth $60,000 from legendary leaders in cameras, lenses and equipment, Panavision . Aaron Saffa, Manager of the New Filmmaker Program of Panavision will present the Award.

The 2nd Place Chuck Fries Gold Circle Award recipient will receive $1,000 from the Foundation and an editing package from premier post production innovators illuminate Hollywood worth $30,000. Illuminate Hollywood CEO and Foundation Board Member Jim Hardy will be the presenter of this award.

Generous donations by key supporters Panavision, illuminate Hollywood, The Annenberg Foundation, and The Caucus Foundation provide the bourgeoning filmmakers invaluable support needed to complete their films and elevate their careers in filmmaking.

The Caucus Foundation for Producers, Writers & Directors is committed to diversity and to helping mentor the next generation of entertainment talent.

About The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors Foundation

The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors Foundation is dedicated to Scholarship Support, Financial Grants and Mentoring a diverse group of talented students; to help them build their futures in all forms of content creation.

To date The Caucus Foundation has awarded over $2 million to students at accredited colleges and universities across the country. The Foundation receives support from The Annenberg Foundation, Panavision, illuminate Hollywood and other funders. This commitment to help young talent has never been more important than it is right now as they work towards discovering and mentoring the next generation of entertainment talent.