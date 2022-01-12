TV-One Airing Encore Presentation of ‘Unsung’ with Mtume | VIDEO

*In tribute to the late two-time Grammy winner James Mtume, TV-One will air an encore presentation of his feature on their longtime music documentary series, “Unsung”, on Wednesday, January 12 at 8 pm ET and Saturday, January 15 at 11 am ET.

Originally aired in May of 2018, “Unsung” covered Mtume’s life and career from his work in jazz with legends such as Miles Davis, the hits he created with partner Reggie Lucas for artists such as Roberta Flack (“The Closer I Get To You”, “Back Together Again”), Phyllis Hyman (“You Know How To Love Me”) and Stephanie Mills (“Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin’”, “Never Knew Love Like This Before”) as well as the chartbusting success with his own group (the #1 platinum hit “Juicy Fruit” and the Top 3 smash, “You, Me and He”).

The series features interviews with Mtume and many others who worked alongside him over the years. James Mtume departed on Sunday, January 9th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

To watch “Unsung” check your local cable listings, streaming provider, or go to www.tvone.tv.

source: Double XXposure – dxxnyc.com