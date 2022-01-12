Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Netflix Announces 3-Part Kanye West Documentary [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Kanye West at his Chicago show for the ‘Donda’ album preview/promotion tour / Getty

*A 3-part documentary about Ye (formerly Kanye West) is coming to Netflix next month. 

The doc titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set to premiere February 16 on Netflix and air over three weeks, the streamer announced on January 10. The project hails from Iconic Events Releasing and will chronicle 20 years in the life and career of the hip-hop star.

The documentary will also get a premiere in theaters nationwide on February 10th before hitting Netflix for three weeks starting on February 16th.

READ MORE: Kanye West in Talks to Headline Coachella After Travis Scott Dropped

Steve Bunnell, CEO of Iconic Events Releasing, said this about the doc: “For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years,” he explained. 

Bunnell continued, “His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable – he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we’re tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event.”

Act I of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere at Sundance Film Festival on special screenings between January 23-26. 

You can watch a sneak peek of the documentary via the Twitter clip above. The teaser features a number of old clips of Ye with Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams and footage of his late mother, Donda.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

