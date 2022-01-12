Thursday, January 13, 2022
MLK Day – MagellanTV Makes ‘A Ripple of Hope’ Available for FREE During Holiday | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*If you’re looking for what to watch/stream around the MLK Day holiday this year, you might want to consider MagellanTV’s “A Ripple of Hope” and their other offerings.

“A Ripple of Hope” retells the events of April 4, 1968, the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside a Memphis hotel room. Advised against appearing before an inner-city crowd in Indianapolis, Robert Kennedy delivered an extemporaneous speech that brought a sense of peace to the city in the wake of tragedy. This documentary captures an extraordinary and often-misunderstood moment in American history.

A Ripple of Hope
A Ripple of Hope

MagellanTV will make the film available for FREE January 14 – 17 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr Day. During that window, MagellanTV will make the documentary available to all non-subscribers free of charge (and no ads).

ABOUT MAGELLANTV – MagellanTV is an ad-free streaming service dedicated to premium documentary programming. Globally available, the service offers one of the deepest collections of factual content anywhere, with features and series encompassing science, history, true crime, biography, nature, the arts and a growing slate of 4k content. MagellanTV is available anytime, anywhere on your television, laptop, or mobile device. For more info, visit www.magellantv.com/featured.
source: Renee Swanberg – babygrandepr.com

Fisher Jack

