Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Welcome First Child: ‘Baby Jenkins is Here’

By Ny MaGee
0

*Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy have welcomed their first child together. 

“The Real” co-host, 42, and rapper (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins), 44, have yet to share the newborn’s name or sex.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️,” Mai Jenkins captioned a photo of the newborn’s blanket on Instagram Tuesday. Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Confession: Jeannie Mai Didn’t Want to be a Mother Because of Child Abuse | WATCH

In October, Jeannie Mai got real about her pregnancy and motherhood in an episode of her YouTube series, noting that she didn’t want children because she was abused as a child. 

In 2018, Jeannie Mai revealed she was molested by a family member when she was nine years old. For years, she was adamant about not having children of her own, citing the fear of not being able to protect them. 

“It still scares me whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them,” she said in the video.

“People who’ve really bad trauma, they’re constantly burdened with this fear that something bad is going to happen next. I realize that the reason I didn’t want to have kids is because that feeling when I was a kid was so real and so damaging to the point that I’m 42 today still dealing with trust issues and confidence.” 

Speaking with Women’s Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about her pregnancy was “the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan.”

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect,” she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, “He’s an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love.”

Previous articleSickos in Action – Florida Couple Abducts and Tortures Man for 3 Days | VIDEO
Next articleTV-One Airing Encore Presentation of ‘Unsung’ with Mtume | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO