Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Fat Joe Launches Relief Fund for Bronx Fire Victims

By Ny MaGee
0

*Rapper Fat Joe has launched a relief fund for victims of the deadly Bronx fire on Sunday. 

We previously reported that at least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City. More than 200 firefighters responded to the 5-alarm blaze at the 19-story Twin Parks North West apartments, the New York City Fire Department said in a tweet.

More than 60 people sustained injuries, agency officials said, according to ABC 7 New York. The fire reportedly left 32 people hospitalized and 63 people injured. 

READ MORE: Fat Joe Lands Slider Deal with White Castle [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

“The heat was on in the building. This (the space heater) was being used to supplement the building heat,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “There were smoke alarms throughout the building. The first call that came in was due to a neighbor hearing the smoke alarm and looking and seeing the smoke and calling.”

Fat Joe, a Bronx native, is working with the New York City Mayor’s Fund to launch a fundraiser to help those affected. As reported by Complex, his effort has so far garnered contributions from Jay-Z and DJ Khaled.

According to a statement, “100 percent of all donations will help families and enable the distribution of emergency supplies for those in need.”

“I need all my people world wide to come together for the families devastated by the fire in the Bronx,” Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. “I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate. these people are mostly immigrants that have no where to go they lost everything. it’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today!”

Donations can be made here.

Previous articleTrey Songz Accused of Rape By Former UNLV Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez
Next articleTrailer Drops for Zoë Kravitz’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘KIMI’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO