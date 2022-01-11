Young Dolph Murder Suspect (Justin Johnson) Captured in Indiana | VIDEO

*The 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting #YoungDolph was captured Tuesday in Indiana by US Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured #JustinJohnson around 3 p.m. in #Indiana.

Just last week, authorities announced that Johnson was wanted in connection to the murder of Young Dolph (real name: Adolph Thornton Jr.) and offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest. The suspected took to social media over the weekend claiming his innocence and shared that he planned to turn himself in on Monday, but that did not happen.

Details on how Johnson was captured were not released. Meanwhile, we’ve got more info on Justin Johnson below the IG post.

US Marshals noted that Johnson, who raps under the name Straight Dropp, was not as successful in the music business as Young Dolph, who survived a 2017 shooting at the hands of rivals.

“Johnson, another Memphis rapper with a lower profile than that of Thornton, appeared to post on his Instagram account over the weekend his intention to turn himself into authorities, according to multiple media outlets,” officials said in the release.

Instead of turning himself in over the weekend, Straight Dropp released a music video (watch below) Monday with lyrics that taunted investigators. The suspect rapped “Feds watching on fake pages, don’t up guns up in my camera, Keep my mask, the only time he see my face when I’ma blam him,” as he posed with a wad of cash in a gas station parking lot.