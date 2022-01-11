Star Jones to Make TV Return as Judge on ‘Divorce Court’

*Star Jones will make her daytime TV return later this year when she takes over as the new host and judge of “Divorce Court,” tv’s longest-running court show.

Jones will replace Judge Faith Jenkins, who joined the court show in 2020. Judge Mablean Ephriam was the first person to host “Divorce Court’s” current run, from 1999 until 2006, when Lynn Toler took over. Toler hosted until March 2020, when Jenkins was announced as the new judge and host.

“Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,” Jones said in a statement. “Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

I’m incredibly honored!👩🏽‍⚖️⚖️ Star Jones Will Be Latest Judge to Preside Over ‘Divorce Court’ | Broadcasting+Cable https://t.co/sRXmQ0a3id — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) January 10, 2022

Jones continued, “As a fan of television’s longest-running court show, I was honored to be considered to take over the ‘Divorce Court’ TV bench, following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins.”

She concluded, “I will offer the parties before Divorce Court, as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense.”

Jones previously served as a New York City homicide prosecutor before taking her legal expertise to TV. She was as a commentator for Court TV in 1991 for the William Kennedy Smith trial, and a legal correspondent for NBC’s Today Show and NBC’s Nightly News.

In 1994, Jones starred in her own court show, “Jones & Jury” and she was one of the original co-hosts of “The View” until her departure in 2006.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm ‘Divorce Court.’ Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench,” said Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, in a statement. “She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the couples and we can’t wait.”

Jones begins hosting “Divorce Court” in September.