Tuesday, January 11, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Football

Amid Meet Up with Ye Antonio Brown Admits Outburst was Unnecessary and Unprofessional | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Looks like Antonio Brown has a little regret over his Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. He’s now admitting that his wild outburst was unnecessary and unprofessional.

Paparazzi caught up with the former NFL Player in Los Angeles Monday night as he hit up hotspot Craig’s for a bite with his new pal, Kanye West. Before he went inside, the Super Bowl champ was asked about his departure. He admitted that taking off his shirt and walking off the field during the game “probably wasn’t necessary or professional.”

His admission comes just days after AB called out the team and head coach for allegedly ignoring his ankle injury prior to his exit.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kids Lose It When Surprised by Their Older Brother, Home from the Army (Watch)

Wait! There’s more. Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

Despite all the drama, AB has shifted his focus to music … and has been linking up with some huge names like Fabolous after his season ended.

As for why he dined with Kanye? Rumor has it the rap legend wants to collab with AB on a track.

Brown has been on quite the hot streak since his Week 17 antics … and now that he’s bumping elbows with Ye?!? It doesn’t seem like that’s ending anytime soon.

Previous articleBiden Calls on Senate to Change Filibuster Rules to Pass Voting Rights in Atlanta Speech | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Amid Meet Up with Ye Antonio Brown Admits Outburst was Unnecessary and Unprofessional | VIDEO

Social Heat

Ari Fletcher Deserved to be Dropped from Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Says LisaRaye: ‘She’s Immature’ | WATCH

Social Heat

Betty White: Death Certificate Reveals⁠ She Suffered a Stroke Six Days Before She Passed Away

Social Heat

WATCH it Happen! Pilot Pulled From Crashed Plane Seconds Before Train Obliterates It!

Social Heat

Toilet Seat Licker Tells All About Sexing Antonio Brown Before His On-field Meltdown

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO