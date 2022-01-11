Amid Meet Up with Ye Antonio Brown Admits Outburst was Unnecessary and Unprofessional | VIDEO

*Looks like Antonio Brown has a little regret over his Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. He’s now admitting that his wild outburst was unnecessary and unprofessional.

Paparazzi caught up with the former NFL Player in Los Angeles Monday night as he hit up hotspot Craig’s for a bite with his new pal, Kanye West. Before he went inside, the Super Bowl champ was asked about his departure. He admitted that taking off his shirt and walking off the field during the game “probably wasn’t necessary or professional.”

His admission comes just days after AB called out the team and head coach for allegedly ignoring his ankle injury prior to his exit.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kids Lose It When Surprised by Their Older Brother, Home from the Army (Watch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more. Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

Despite all the drama, AB has shifted his focus to music … and has been linking up with some huge names like Fabolous after his season ended.

As for why he dined with Kanye? Rumor has it the rap legend wants to collab with AB on a track.

Brown has been on quite the hot streak since his Week 17 antics … and now that he’s bumping elbows with Ye?!? It doesn’t seem like that’s ending anytime soon.