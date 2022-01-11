Ari Fletcher Deserved to be Dropped from Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Says LisaRaye: ‘She’s Immature’ | WATCH

*It was previously reported that Ari Fletcher may have gotten the boot from Rihanna concerning her Savage X Fenty deal. If you can recall, Ari made some dismissive comments towards domestic violence victims who shared their stories while disagreeing with her wanting a man to pull a gun on her to stop her from leaving. Her exact words were “we don’t care, you’re ugly. You don’t have a man who wants to pull out a gun on you.”

Well, it looks like the ladies of Fox Soul’s “Cocktail Queens” agreed with Rihanna’s decision. “She’s immature,” stated LisaRaye. Raye went on to thank Rihanna for not tarnishing her brand with “foolishness” and says this is a prime example of the difference between a real celebrity and a social influencer. “It’s levels to this,” she continued. “I hope she apologizes.

Syleena Johnson chimed in and stated she doesn’t even know why or how Ari became an influencer. She believes Ari made the comments on purpose to gain attention. Vivica A.Fox fears this will have a domino effect on Ari’s career. “Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” she said.

So far, Ari hasn’t said anything regarding the news. However, it appears these ladies, Rihanna and some social users aren’t letting her off the hook! Thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dave East Talks Emceeing, Acting and Plans to Eventually Transition from Hip Hop | VIDEO