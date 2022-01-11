Tuesday, January 11, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Ari Fletcher Deserved to be Dropped from Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Says LisaRaye: ‘She’s Immature’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

LisaRaye McCoy - Ari Fletcher (Getty)
LisaRaye McCoy – Ari Fletcher (Getty)

*It was previously reported that Ari Fletcher may have gotten the boot from Rihanna concerning her Savage X Fenty deal. If you can recall, Ari made some dismissive comments towards domestic violence victims who shared their stories while disagreeing with her wanting a man to pull a gun on her to stop her from leaving. Her exact words were “we don’t care, you’re ugly. You don’t have a man who wants to pull out a gun on you.”

Well, it looks like the ladies of Fox Soul’s “Cocktail Queens” agreed with Rihanna’s decision. “She’s immature,” stated LisaRaye. Raye went on to thank Rihanna for not tarnishing her brand with “foolishness” and says this is a prime example of the difference between a real celebrity and a social influencer. “It’s levels to this,” she continued. “I hope she apologizes.

Syleena Johnson chimed in and stated she doesn’t even know why or how Ari became an influencer. She believes Ari made the comments on purpose to gain attention. Vivica A.Fox fears this will have a domino effect on Ari’s career. “Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” she said.

So far, Ari hasn’t said anything regarding the news. However, it appears these ladies, Rihanna and some social users aren’t letting her off the hook! Thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dave East Talks Emceeing, Acting and Plans to Eventually Transition from Hip Hop | VIDEO

Previous articlePorsha Williams and Ex Brawl on ‘Family Matters’ Over His New Boo
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO