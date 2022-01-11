Tuesday, January 11, 2022
LaVar Ball Calls On LeBron James to Retire In Cleveland [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*LaVar Ball has taken aim once again at Lakers star LeBron James amid rumors of James being linked with a move back to Cleveland

In a recent fan video via Cameo, Ball advised James to leave the L.A. Lakers because the team was “too old,” and to finish his career in Cleveland. 

“The Lakers are having little problems over there with LeBron. Yeah, he has a team but it’s too old. But Cleveland fans want him back to Cleveland to finish up his career. Go to Cleveland, LeBron. Go finish up your thing and get game in your hometown, man,” Ball said. Watch the clip below.

James started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and played for seven seasons before joining the Miami Heat and winning his first two NBA championships. He returned to Cleveland in 2014 and won his third ring in 2016. He then moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and won his fourth NBA championship in 2020.

James previously advised Ball to stop talking about his kids when comparing their athletic prowess to that of Ball’s sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

During an interview on the podcast “In the Zone with Chris Broussard,” Ball argued that his children are set up better for future success than those of James’ kids.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good,” Ball said. “They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old [DellCurry wasn’t no All-Star, he wasn’t cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster.

“You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

When asked about the comment by ESPN, James said of Ball: “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

