Hold On a Sec: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Wanted His 2 Stars to Hear This After Championship Loss | WATCH

*After Alabama lost the college football national championship to Georgia Monday night, a viral moment happened during the Crimson Tide’s post-game press conference.

Just as the player portion of the presser was about to end with quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson leaving the podium, their coach (Nick Saban) – seated between them – literally stuck his arms out to stop them from standing and leaving.

The pair sat back down. Saban had praise he wanted to share, and made sure the two players were there to hear it.

“These two guys sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game they played great for us all year, they were great competitors, great leaders on this team and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team,” Saban told reporters. “And we would not be here without them. And both of them take responsibility for the loss, but both of them contributed in a lot of ways, in a positive way, to giving us a chance to win and a chance to be here to have an opportunity to win.”

Watch below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Shuts Down Woman’s Accusations That He’s ‘Musty’ [VIDEO]