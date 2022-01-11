Gracious Act: How World No. 1 Speedskater Erin Jackson Made the Olympic Team after Not Qualifying (Watch)

*Speedskater Erin Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event in the sport, is heading to the Beijing Olympics thanks only to her teammate Brittany Bowe.

Bowe earned a spot in the 500 meters, but gave it up to Jackson, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500, but slipped in her qualifying race Friday at the U.S. trials in Milwaukee and finished third. Bowe won the 500 and Kimi Goetz took second to earn the lone two available Olympic spots.

The rules didn’t allow for Jackson to have a re-skate, which can only happen in the event of a mechanical failure or a fall. In November in Poland, Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event. She won four of eight 500 races on the World Cup circuit, along with a second and third.

Bowe and Jackson are friends from the same hometown of Ocala, Florida. Jackson will be making her second Olympic appearance, not long after she switched from online skating to the ice. Three-time Olympian Bowe will compete in the 1,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. Goetz will compete in the 500 and 1,000.

Jackson and Bowe were interviewed about the entire ordeal.

