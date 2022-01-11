Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Fat Joe Lands Slider Deal with White Castle [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Fat Joe - Gettyimages
Fat Joe – Gettyimages

*White Castle has teamed with Fat Joe to introduce the Spicy Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries and to celebrate Joenuary, a month dedicated to the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star. 

“Our Sloppy Joes are back, and that means it’s time to embrace the sloppy life,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re excited that Fat Joe is helping us announce the return of our Sloppy Joe and Smoky Joe Sliders and introduce our new Spicy Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries.”

“White Castle was a big part of my childhood,” said Bronx native Fat Joe. “I always enjoyed eating their Sliders with my friends and family, so it’s a full-circle moment to partner with them all these years later in an unprecedented way. I’m excited to introduce new additions to the menu and share some other surprises so we can start the new year off right.”

OTHER NEWS: Saweetie Joins Forces with Cher for Brand Partnership with MAC Cosmetics [VIDEO]

 

Per PR News Wire: the 99-cent Sloppy Joe Slider is made with lean ground beef, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers mixed with a sweet-and-tangy sauce. The Smoky Joe Slider is made the same way but it’s topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. The new Spicy Joe Slider is topped with a spicy slice of jalapeno cheese and jalapeno crisps. The new Sloppy Fries are White Castle’s signature crispy crinkle fries covered with ooey-gooey melted cheese and topped with the tangy Sloppy Joe sauce.

In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Fat Joe dished on how he landed a deal with the popular hamburger franchises.

“I was giving my Verzuz recap on ‘The Fat Joe Show’ the day after The LOX’s battle against Dipset and telling people how the energy in the room made me grab White Castle and tap into my Bronx roots,” he told HipHopDX. “The team at White Castle saw the viral video, reached out to show love and the rest was history.”

White Castle will be serving up Fat Joe’s sliders through Feb. 19 or while supplies last.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

