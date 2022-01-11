Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Ayesha Curry Denies Having Open Marriage with Steph Curry

By Ny MaGee
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

*Ayesha Curry has clapped back at rumors that she and her NBA superstar husband, Steph, are in an open relationship. 

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Curry said on Monday in response to a fan comment on social media. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Rumors began surfacing a few weeks ago about Steph and Ayesha’s alleged open marriage. As reported by Complex, Instagram page @Deuxmoi initially cited an anonymous source for a report about a certain basketball couple who weren’t “as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be.” Folks quickly assumed the pair was Steph and Ayesha.

READ MORE: Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Vow Renewal Ceremony

 

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be,” the anonymous person wrote. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

The Currys got hitched in 2011 and have 3 kids together — Riley (9), Ryan (6), and Canon (3). In September, the Currys celebrated their anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony.

We previously reported that the superstar couple shared photos on social media of the event, “with oldest child Riley officiating as the little mistress of ceremonies,” Black Enterprise writes. 

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” wrote Ayesha about the impromptu ceremony on Instagram. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30 .”

Their celebration occurred a month after Steph’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, announced their divorce. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

