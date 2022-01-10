WATCH the Official TRAILER for Tommy Egan Spinoff ‘Power Book IV: Force’

*The official trailer for #Power Book IV: Force has officially dropped and we are ready!

The Power spinoff will follow #TommyEgan (Joseph Sikora) as he tries to establish himself in Chicago’s drug world.

“New York is over…this my chance,” Tommy says in the new trailer.

After leaving New York following the deaths of his girlfriend LaKeisha and friend Ghost, Tommy tries to make a name for himself in a new territory, but of course, that does not come with ease. He finds himself ruffling the feathers of a high-profile crime family in the Windy City.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sikora details his character’s headspace prior to leaving NYC for the Chi. “He’s lost,” said Sikora. “He lost his brother Ghost. He lost the woman he loves, Holly, and their unborn child. He lost Keisha. His mother is non-existent,” the actor said. “We’ve always seen Tommy with something. We’ve seen what he hates, but also what he loves—and he’s lost both. He’s lost any connection he’s had.

