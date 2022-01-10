Monday, January 10, 2022
Valentina Orellana Peralta Mourned – Rev. Al Sharpton Officiated Open Casket Funeral | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Heartbreaking - Valentina Orellana-Peralta's mother says goodbye to her. - Getty
Heartbreaking – Valentina Orellana-Peralta’s mother says goodbye to her. – Getty

*On Monday (01-10-22), family, friends and community activists were on hand to mourn Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old girl struck and killed by a stray bullet fired during an LAPD shooting at a North Hollywood Burlington (clothing) store as she was shopping with her mother.

The body of Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl at City of Refuge, United Church of Christ in Gardena Ca just south of Los Angeles. The Rev. Al Sharpton officiated and delivered the eulogy.

The deceased was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school.  Her father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, said he and her mother will never get over the devastation of losing Valentina so to a police bullet.

“As parents, we ask ourselves, is it just for our daughter to die in this way? It’s an answer we will never have,” he said

A translator speaking on behalf of Valentina’s mother Soledad Peralta — who gave a tearful speech about her daughter — said, “She’s trying to understand what was her daughter’s purpose, but she thinks that it was a mission of peace and of love.”

Read/learn MORE at NBCLosAngeles.

