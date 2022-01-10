Peacock’s BEL-AIR | Official Trailer Release + First Look Images | LOOK!

*NEW SERIES DESCRIPTION: Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air“ through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, “Bel-Air“ takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

You Know the Banks Family, But Not Like This.

From Executive Producer Will Smith and Westbrook Studios, BEL-AIR is streaming Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA and will be presented live beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson

Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper

Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

Format: Drama series, 10 Episodes X 60 Minutes

Filming Location: Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA

SERIES REGULARS:

Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”

Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars)

Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta)

Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson)

Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx)

Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)

Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run)

Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall)

Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If)