Explore The True Story Behind Dr. Martin Luther King’s Assassination: ‘The MLK Tapes’ | LISTEN

*Did you know that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the King Family concluded that Martin Luther King’s death was the result of a conspiracy involving multiple groups, including government agencies? Or the all-black police security detail, normally assigned to King, did not guard him on his final visit to Memphis? Instead, they were replaced by an all-white detail that left at 5PM and didn’t return at all the next day, April 4th, the day that King was murdered.

These are just a few teasers of information being discussed on “MLK Tapes,” a new podcast from iHeart and Tenderfoot TV. The series, which is focused on unveiling information and shocking details surrounding Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, is set to premiere January 10. Listen to the trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Celebrate King Day! LISTEN to Lee Bailey’s ‘King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop’ Segment

The new series is hosted by William (Bill) Klaber, author, and co-host of the podcast “The RFK Tapes.” He’s spent decades exploring the true story of what really happened to Dr. King and has challenged evidence that we thought we knew about the case. Now, he’s unveiling little-known details surrounding the tragic assassination, including the original recordings of witnesses who heard, saw or did something on or around the day Martin Luther King Jr. was killed, as well as new interviews.

WHO: “The MLK Tapes” is produced by iHeartMedia and Tenderfoot TV, and distributed by The iHeartPodcast Network.

The series is hosted by William (Bill Klaber), an author, part-time journalist, and co-host of the podcast “The RFK Tapes.” Klaber is the coauthor of “Shadow Play: The Murder of Robert F. Kennedy” and author of the novel “The Rebellion of Miss Lucy Ann Lobdell.”

WHEN + WHERE: “The MLK Tapes” premieres on Monday, January 10, 2022, with the first two episodes readily available. Following episodes will be released each Monday, and will be available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts.

source: Stephanie Booker – beckmedia.com