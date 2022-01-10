Monday, January 10, 2022
Cardi B and Cuban Doll Spar Over Offset Cheating, 3-way Rumors

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B and Cuban Doll beefig
Cardi B and Cuban Doll

*Cardi B and Cuban Doll are sparring once again over a rapper Offset (Cardi’s husband), and this time they are rehashing the time he attempted to shoot his shot at CD. 

The online war of words started when Cuban tweeted Saturday … “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD DISRESPECT.”

Cardi took that personally, as Offset is known for (allegedly) creeping with loose women that he meets on social media. As reported by TMZ, back in 2018, he allegedly texted Cuban’s friend and asked for a 3-way with all of them (without his wife Cardi, who was pregnant at the time).

READ MORE: Cardi B Cancels Launch of Doll Collection Amid Production Delays

Here’s more from TMZ:

Cuban says Offset was, in fact, trying to “f*** me” … different from what she told us at the time, when she denied ever meeting him or knowing anything about the drama at all. When Cardi hit her with DMs they exchanged at the time — in which Cuban also denied any knowledge about the sitch — Cuban asserted she’d been paid off to cover Offset’s mess.

Cardi fired back with: “First you said the girl was no longer ya friend, then it turned to he was fuckin her, now it’s he was trying to fuck with you? You can’t even keep up with ya own lies. Show me the receipts. You started this yet asking me what does it prove? Honey you need this moment not me.”

Cuban conclude the online spat by writing, “You can’t get mad I said I don’t listen to your music !? Bitch it’s been years the husband tweet was not bout u! It’s just got that’s made u mad girl bye your weird.”

And there you have it!

In related news, Cardi B has scrapped plans to drop a new line of dolls, citing ongoing production delays and concerns over the quality of the product.

TMZ reports that Cardi and fashion doll brand Real Women joined forces to make a limited edition Cardi B doll at $35 a pop. Pre-orders started in March, but when shipping deadlines were missed, Cardi fans accused the company of scamming and demanded refunds.  

Cardi B announced her new line of dolls last year when she gushed about the project in an Instagram post. Amid outrage from fans over the ongoing delays in shipping the dolls, Cardi B announced the collection will not be released. She has reportedly asked the company to issue refunds immediately.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

