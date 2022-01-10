Monday, January 10, 2022
Betty White: Death Certificate Reveals⁠ She Suffered a Stroke Six Days Before She Passed Away

By Fisher Jack
Betty White / Getty
Betty White / Getty

*#BettyWhite’s cause of death has been revealed.⁠

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, White’s cause of death has been revealed as a cerebrovascular accident. This means the famed-tv star suffered a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage.⁠

The certificate also revealed the #GoldenGirls actress had a stroke six days before her death. However, it’s unclear how the stroke affected her and whether she was conscious and alert before she died.⁠

White, whose career spanned more than eight decades, died on December 31, just weeks before her milestone birthday. She was expected to turn 100 on January 17.⁠

A movie special saluting the late actress, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, will air in theatres for one night only on January 17.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Angela Bassett Says ‘You Look Good for Your Age’ Is Not a Compliment

 

Fisher Jack

