Betty White: Death Certificate Reveals⁠ She Suffered a Stroke Six Days Before She Passed Away

*#BettyWhite’s cause of death has been revealed.
According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, White’s cause of death has been revealed as a cerebrovascular accident. This means the famed-tv star suffered a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage.
The certificate also revealed the #GoldenGirls actress had a stroke six days before her death. However, it’s unclear how the stroke affected her and whether she was conscious and alert before she died.
White, whose career spanned more than eight decades, died on December 31, just weeks before her milestone birthday. She was expected to turn 100 on January 17.
A movie special saluting the late actress, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, will air in theatres for one night only on January 17.
