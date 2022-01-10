Monday, January 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Angela Bassett Says ‘You Look Good for Your Age’ Is Not a Compliment

By Ny MaGee
0

*Angela Bassett says “You look good for your age,” is not a compliment, noting that “When we take care of ourselves, we do look good for our age, whatever age that is, you know?” said the 63-year-old actress in a new interview with InStyle.

Bassett believes the phrase is overused. As reported by MSN, in a 2018 with Allure, she recalled the time a woman bagging her groceries said, “You look so young.” Bassett jokingly responded,”‘Hearing that is a wonderful thing—seeing as I’m 80!’” 

Bassett has always been super aware of her image in Hollywood, especially after playing legendary characters such as Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz, Tina Turner, and Ramonda in “Black Panther.”

READ MORE: Angela Bassett Talks Being ‘Paid Fairly’ in Hollywood

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

“Thirty and 40 years ago when I started out, Black characters were weighted too heavily in the negative. I was always mindful of those images,” she told InStyle magazine. “There’s complexity to us. There’s beauty to us. There’s strength to us. There’s compassion to us. There are so many wonderful things.”

In the same interview, Bassett, one of the highest-earning actresses in television, spoke about being paid fairly in the industry.

“Now, it’s good to be paid. That is one thing that I’ve said to myself since early on in my career. I mean, I literally would say, ‘I want to work in roles that can change me and change the conversation. I want to work consistently. And I want to be paid fairly,’” she explained. 

We reported earlier that Bassett and her co-stars on Fox’s hit drama “9-1-1” secured pay increases ahead of Season 5, with the actress reportedly making “north of $450,000 an episode,” Deadline reports

“It’s about knowing your worth and standing on it. Being in positions and places where your worth is appreciated is a good thing. I’m glad that it can influence others,” she said. 

Per Deadline, Bassett’s “911” salary “is believed to be among the top salaries on network television for any actor — male or female — and could be the highest ever for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series,” the outlet writes.

Previous articleCardi B and Cuban Doll Spar Over Offset Cheating, 3-way Rumors
Next articleSalute to James Mtume (Forman) – A Message from the Family | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO