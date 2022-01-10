Anderson .Paak Surprises Blue Note NY Audience & Seriously Jams with Maurice ‘Mobetta’ Brown | WATCH

*Grammy Award-winning artists Anderson .Paak and Maurice “Mobetta” Brown surprised Saturday night’s (01/08/22) Blue Note New York audience with an unannounced special performance at DJ Logic’s headline show.

.Paak took a seat behind the drum set, showing off his impeccable skills and creating the perfect foundation for Brown to lay down some funky trumpet improvisation.

Watch a snippet of the performance below.

You never know who’s going to show up! Last night, @AndersonPaak graced the Blue Note stage with @mobettabrown! Truly unforgettable! The great and legendary Fred Wesley performed with @projectlogic @MonoNeon @RealDeitchBeats @KarlDenson & James Hurt! One for the record books! pic.twitter.com/H0qJ5c5S4D — Blue Note New York (@BlueNoteNYC) January 9, 2022

Throughout the weekend, the epic four-night DJ Logic and Friends run featured performances from Karl Denson, MonoNeon, Adam Deitch, Fred Wesley, Marcus Machado, James Hurt, and Angie Swan from David Byrne’s American Utopia.

Upcoming January shows at Blue Note include GZA with Live Band (1/11-1/12), Bobby Rush (1/17), Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters, Ron Artis II & The Truth (1/18-1/19), Veronica Swift (1/20-1/23), Talib Kweli with Live Band + Special Guests Bob James & Slick Rick (1/24), and Bob James Trio (1/25-1/30).

source: Mike Jones – shorefire.com