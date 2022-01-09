The Pussycat (Fighting) Dolls Issue Conflicting Statements After Reunion Tour Cancellation

*Just who canceled The Pussycat Dolls‘ highly anticipated reunion tour? The international tour was supposed to launch in April 2020, but the Covid-19 challenges complicated everything, leading to postponements.

The Pussycat Dolls dominated the pop scene in the 2000s with songs like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up”. After going underground for quite a time, they resurfaced in November 2019, announcing they were back again and preparing a reunion tour. They even released a single, “React.”

After suffering repeated delays, the least their fans expected was a last-minute cancellation, but that’s just what came forth. Nicole Scherzinger, the group’s lead singer, issued a statement on Friday on her Instagram Story to the effect that the “tour dates had to be canceled” because of the “ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic.”

Scherzinger also took the opportunity to beat her own drum, pointing out that she has invested much of her time, creative energy, and own finances into bringing the group back to life.

“…and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” the 43-year-old wrote, concluding by saying she couldn’t put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude she has for the all-girl group and their fans.

Fans assumed she issued this statement after consulting with the other bandmates. Just hours later, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar, her bandmates, issued a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, claiming they were not aware the tour had been canceled.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that,” read the statement by Sutta, 39, and Bachar, 47.

Their following statement shows they had no option but to resign to their predicament.

“Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for,” they added. “To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately, it’s out of our control.”

The two went ahead to reassure their fans that the tour cancelation “is not the end of the Dolls story” because they have “created a sisterhood that will live on.”

Robin Antin, the group’s founder, also struck a note of hope about the group’s future. Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, she said they were still “working so hard” to make the tour come to fruition.