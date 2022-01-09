Sunday, January 9, 2022
Rev. Al Sharpton to Eulogize Girl Killed by LAPD Stray Bullet + Activists Plan Caravan After Funeral

By Fisher Jack
Valentina Orellana-Peralta makeshift memorial / Getty
*Valentina Orellana-Peralta‘s funeral will be held on Monday, January 10 at 11am, at the City of Refuge Church, in Gardena, California. As we reported, the 14-year-old girl was killed last month in North Hollywood, California, by a police officer’s stray bullet. Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate the funeral and eulogize the teenager.

The activist and Baptist minister’s National Action Network announced the girl’s funeral details on Wednesday evening. According to the report, the girl was hit by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. The officer was on duty on December 23rd, responding to a distress call about a man alleged to be assaulting a customer in a clothing store in Burlington, which led to the sad incident.

The girl was present on the scene at the time, on the store’s second floor in the company of her mother. She was trying on dresses when the stray bullet penetrated the dressing room wall and claimed her life.

The girl and her mother, Soledad Peralta, previously lived in Chile and moved to the U.S. about six months ago.

Rev. Al Sharpton - Getty
Some people who plan to attend the funeral service include Orellana-Peralta’s relatives, Bishop Noel Jones, the senior pastor at the church, and community members. Other attendees include Ben Crump, a reputable family attorney, Rev. Al Sharpton, who will be officiating the service, and Rahul Ravipudi, all of whom will address the congregation.

The camera footage released after the incident showed a bleeding lady on the store’s second floor and an uncontrollable male suspect who is said to have beaten the woman with a metallic bike lock.

The suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, a 24-year-old male, died on the scene from the shots fired. Unfortunately, screams were also heard at the time from the dressing room where Orellana- Peralta had been trying clothes.

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s statement, the teenager’s death was devastating. He further proceeds to say that the chaotic incident that led to the innocent girl’s death was both tragic and devastating for everyone affected.

In related news, a coalition of Los Angeles community activists and parents will hold a drive-by caravan for justice immediately after the funeral services of Valentina Orellana Peralta

“The caravan is sponsored by activists and parents calling for Attorney General Rob Bonta to ensure there is justice and accountability in the slaying of Valentina Orellana-Peralta by an LAPD officer,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope

Location: Attorney General Rob Bonta office
300 Spring Street
Downtown Los Angeles CA 90012

According to Najee Ali, the caravan will leave after the funeral services  should arrive outside AG Bonta office about 1 hour after funeral services are completed

Fisher Jack

