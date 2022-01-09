Giant Rock Fall/Slide in Brazil Kills At Least 7 People – WATCH it Happen

*Imagine a fun day of frolicking in the water and out of nowhere a giant piece of rock falls on you. That’s exactly what happened in Brazil on Saturday, killing at least 7 people. Just like that.

Not only did it happen but the terrifying event was caught on video. In total clarity, as if it was a Hollywood production, a side of a mountain cascaded down onto 4 boats in a lake in the state of Minas Gerais. You hear boaters scream in disbelief, as the rock formation makes contact with the boats, hurling them into the air. Two of the 4 boats sank after being hit.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: White Father Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Road Rage Dispute With his Son

WATCH: Part of canyon collapses onto boats in southeast Brazil; at least 1 dead, 15 injured pic.twitter.com/XqaIp01fw0 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2022

As you can see and hear, the collapse was thunderous … as thousands of pounds of rock and debris hit the water. It’s all the more horrifying that it was by all accounts a serene day and you see the boaters relaxing and enjoying themselves until disaster suddenly struck.

In addition to the dead, around 30 people were injured.

According to TMZ, there were heavy rains in the area, and authorities are now speculating the torrent of water may have been the cause of the mountain collapse.

There are still 3 people missing.