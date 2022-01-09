Chad Ochocinco Talks Antonio Brown on Special Edition of ‘The Pivot Podcast | WATCH

*NEW YORK – In a special episode of the newly-launched “The Pivot Podcast,” star former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco joined hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor to discuss the recent controversies involving All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The episode is LIVE now on The Pivot Podcast YouTube Page, but you watch it below.

After a debut episode that has amassed 250K views in just three days, on top of racking up over 30K subscribers to their YouTube page, the hosts returned mid-week to talk all things Antonio Brown with Ochocinco, who is friends with Brown and has his own experience as a lightning rod of controversy.

“That’s my guy, I f*cking love A.B.,” said Ochocinco. “That’s something that I wouldn’t have done, because I don’t have the balls to do it. I don’t know what transpired for that to happen. We don’t know. I don’t condone what he did, but I f*cking love A.B.

“There’s only so much information I can give him. There’s only so much I can do. You live and you learn. One of the best teachers in life is experience. You have to go through those ups and downs.”

A former teammate of Brown’s on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Clark has publicly feuded with Brown in the past but says in the episode that he reached out to Brown after the events of last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“I told him that I’m sorry for what’s happened in the past,” said Clark. “I told him I would love to help him clear this up.”

“My main concern is the enablers,” added Taylor. “A.B. says football is what he does, not who he is. People have to respect his upbringing and who he is. Who he is has been in there since before the check came. I believe that A.B. knows exactly what he’s doing, what he wants to do and where he wants to go.”

The group dive into numerous topics involving Brown’s saga, including mental health concerns, how analysts should talk about Brown and much more. They also end up having a lively debate about private vs. public schools and ask Ochocinco to give his thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals playoff chances.

