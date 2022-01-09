Sunday, January 9, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Actor Comedian Bob Saget (‘Full House’) Dies At 65

By Fisher Jack
0

Bob Saget - Getty
Bob Saget – Getty

*(Via TMZ) – Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

Multiple sources connected to the iconic comedian and actor — most famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner in ‘Full House‘ — tell us he passed away Sunday (01-09-22) at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room. We’re told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Toilet Seat Licker Tells All About Sexing Antonio Brown Before His On-field Meltdown

Bob’s been touring the country lately, hitting a lot of destinations throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando, which got started in September and was supposed to take him through May.

On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall … where he actually shouted out the crowd early Sunday morning.

EUR Extra info:

In a press release, the Orange County, Fl Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a “a man down call.”

“Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates. The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death.

Get MORE of this story at TMZ.

Previous articleWE REMEMBER: The Legendary James Mtume (‘Juicy Fruit’) Has Died – He was 76
Next articleGiant Rock Fall/Slide in Brazil Kills At Least 7 People – WATCH it Happen
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO