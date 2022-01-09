Actor Comedian Bob Saget (‘Full House’) Dies At 65

*(Via TMZ) – Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

Multiple sources connected to the iconic comedian and actor — most famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner in ‘Full House‘ — tell us he passed away Sunday (01-09-22) at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room. We’re told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.

Bob’s been touring the country lately, hitting a lot of destinations throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando, which got started in September and was supposed to take him through May.

On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall … where he actually shouted out the crowd early Sunday morning.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

EUR Extra info:

In a press release, the Orange County, Fl Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a “a man down call.”

“Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates. The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death.

Get MORE of this story at TMZ.