Naomi Campbell Provides a Glimpse of Newborn Daughter | LOOK

Christmas is always the season of giving and cheer. And Naomi Campbell was no exception as she gave her fans and Instagram followers a glimpse of her newborn daughter over the holiday weekend.

MadameNoire reports the 51-year-old supermodel posted a family picture that featured her holding her daughter while sporting a pair of matching pajamas with her family. To prevent a clear look at Campbell’s daughter, a heart emoji was placed on the little one’s face.

Noting the joyous occasion, Campbell posted the following message under the picture:

“MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLINGS, THIS YEAR‘s PIC AND LAST, WITH AN ADDITION, BLESSED WTH MY ANGEL,” the former Victoria’s Secret fixture captioned the happy photo. “XMAS IS FOR OUR PRECIOUS ANGELS. LOVE TO YOU ALL. GOD IS THE GREATEST. THANK YOU JESUS.”

Campbell’s Christmas greeting comes months after she welcomed her daughter in May, surprising fans.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” Campbell wrote on Instagram at the time, acknowledging that she was blessed she was to be “chosen” as her baby girl’s mother. “There is no greater love.”

Campbell’s motherhood has been a longtime, according to a source close to the fashion icon, who revealed that Campbell desire to be a mom spans “more than 10 years.”

“Anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell,” the source told People. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”

As for Campbell’s state of mind, another of the supermodel’s confidantes confessed that she is in a “wonderful place” and truly enjoying motherhood.

“Naomi has really mellowed in the past year and is in a wonderful place in life…It finally felt like the ­perfect time to become a mother and she is over the moon,” the source told The Sun.