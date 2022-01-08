Saturday, January 8, 2022
Is Kanye the New OJ? Social Media Calls Rapper ‘Obsessed’

By Chris Richburg
*The relationship between Kanye West and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian has had more than its share of ups and downs.

And through it all, social media has been there to monitor the moves and provide its share of unfiltered commentary.

The latest in the Kanye-Kim saga finds the rapper spending $4.5 million to buy a new home located directly across from Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills, CA. According to reports, West bought the 1-acre, single-story 3,600 sq ft home to be close to the couple’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP,” a source told People. “It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits trickier for Kanye.”

Needless to say, West’s efforts with buying his new estate border on the extreme as in the eyes of social media, the “Runaway” rhymesayer is “obsessed,” with some comparing him to OJ Simpson.

Taking note of the OJ reference, The Blast notes that Kim Kardashian’s Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a good friend and representative of O.J. Simpson during his infamous murder trial.

Scroll below to check out the social media reaction to West’s latest move and weigh in with your thoughts on the current state of Kanye and Kim:

