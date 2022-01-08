Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

*Not long ago, #GreysAnatomy star #EllenPompeo accused #DenzelWashington of going “ham” while he directed an episode of the show. It took a while, but now the actor has responded to her comments.⁠

Pompeo appeared on her “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast last year, saying it was difficult for her to work with Washington when he helmed “The Sound of Silence,” which was the ninth episode of the 12th season of Grey’s Anatomy.⁠

She also told Patrick Dempsey, who happened to be a guest on the podcast, that she and Washington “went at it” after she improvised a line of dialogue.⁠

During Washington’s recent interview with Variety, he said that he doesn’t recall the incident and insists things are all good.⁠

When asked about Pompeo’s comments, he replied, “No, no,” and then added that he cannot recall having a spat with Pompeo while on set. With a “slight grin,” as interviewer Clayton Davis noted, he then said, “But it’s all good.”⁠

Pompeo detailed her exchange with Washington, saying he told her, “I’m the director, don’t tell him what to do.” In response, she said, “Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?” Despite the hostility, she maintained that it was an “amazing experience” to work with him.

