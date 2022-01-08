Saturday, January 8, 2022
HomeFamilyBirthday
Birthday

A Tallish Blue Ivy Gets 10th B-day Tribute from Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson

By Fisher Jack
0

Tina Knowles-Lawson & Blue Ivy (Instagram)
Tina Knowles-Lawson & Blue Ivy (Instagram)

*Kids grow up so darned fast and one celebrity youngin’, in particular, is no exception. That would be Miss Blue Ivy Carter. The daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z turned 10 on Friday. Among the b-day salutes she received was this one from her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today,” the “Talks With Mama Tina” podcast host wrote on Instagram. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

Lawson had even more to say about her beloved granddaughter.

“I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does, she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later, but we still share the bond,” she shared.

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂.

“Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂💥Happy Birthday 🎂❤️🙏🏽.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jermaine Dupri on Why a Verzuz Battle with Diddy Will Not Happen [VIDEO]

Beyonce Blue Ivy Tina (Wireimage)
Beyonce Blue Ivy Tina (Wireimage)

Blue’s grandma wasn’t the only celeb wishing the new 10-year-old a happy birthday. And of course, there was the obvious comment about her surprising height.

“No way she’s that tall now!!!,” remarked “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Octavia Spencer agreed, adding, “So tall!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Happy Birthday Blue Ivy ❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂,” wrote Naomi Campbell, with writer/director Lena Waithe adding, “Capricorn season strong!!”

Other celebrity well-wishers included Nicole Ari Parker, Vivica A. Fox, Gabrielle Union, Yvonne Orji, and more.

Previous articleIs Kanye the New OJ? Social Media Calls Rapper ‘Obsessed’
Next articleDenzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO