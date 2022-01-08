A Tallish Blue Ivy Gets 10th B-day Tribute from Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson

*Kids grow up so darned fast and one celebrity youngin’, in particular, is no exception. That would be Miss Blue Ivy Carter. The daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z turned 10 on Friday. Among the b-day salutes she received was this one from her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today,” the “Talks With Mama Tina” podcast host wrote on Instagram. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

Lawson had even more to say about her beloved granddaughter.

“I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does, she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later, but we still share the bond,” she shared.

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂.

“Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂💥Happy Birthday 🎂❤️🙏🏽.”

Blue’s grandma wasn’t the only celeb wishing the new 10-year-old a happy birthday. And of course, there was the obvious comment about her surprising height.

“No way she’s that tall now!!!,” remarked “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Octavia Spencer agreed, adding, “So tall!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Happy Birthday Blue Ivy ❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂,” wrote Naomi Campbell, with writer/director Lena Waithe adding, “Capricorn season strong!!”

Other celebrity well-wishers included Nicole Ari Parker, Vivica A. Fox, Gabrielle Union, Yvonne Orji, and more.