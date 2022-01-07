NFL Says Super Bowl Staying in LA Amid Relocation Talks

*An NFL spokesperson recently said that the Super Bowl will take place in L.A. as originally planned, despite reports that replacement venues are being considered.

The NFL is said to be eyeing a move to Dallas’ AT&T Stadium because of California’s strict mask mandate. But an NFL official said that Super Bowl LVI is still on for the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, per NBC Los Angeles.

“As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances,” Brian McCarthy said. “Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige; Eminem; Snoop; Dr. Dre Tapped for Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

A spokesperson from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said the state “is looking forward to hosting Super Bowl LVI at the new SoFi Stadium.”

“The state is working closely with the NFL to ensure the event is a safe and exciting end to this year’s football season,” the spokesperson said.

“The Super Bowl represents people coming not just from California, Los Angeles, but from far and wide to multiple events,” said State Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly. “I know LA County is closely in contact with the NFL to make sure that strategies are put in place to ensure that people can enjoy this important event, while making sure that we put things in place that allow COVID mitigation to be a important feature of the approach to that game that is just over a month away.”

“The Super Bowl is coming to LA. I think Californians are excited to see that event occur. The work is to make sure that as it is moving forward … that mitigation strategies that create safety around that event are in place, and looking forward to a number of folks working to make sure that is there.”